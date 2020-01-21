Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Praises Sidharth Shukla & We’re Wondering Is This For Real? 

Madhurima Tuli was evicted out of the Bigg Boss 13 house during the recent weekend episode on accounts of violent behavior in the house. And ever since, the actress has maintained that she was isolated and often instigated by the other inmates of the BB house. While the actress was not exactly on friendly terms with most contestants, she has recently said that Sidharth Shukla was the only one who tried to cheer her up in the house!

Yes guys, you read that! While Sidharth and Madhurima never quite hit it on the best note in the house, the duo was seen having a fun banter over the last few days. And now, in one of her recent interviews, Madhurima has confessed that Sidharth Shukla did try to be nice to her and cheer her up after he realized that she was being cornered and instigated for no reason in the house.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Tuli said, “He has been very nice. He felt that I was feeling left out and he was there. He made sure to cheer me up and I was enjoying it too. I have had fun with him. In the middle, even I had an argument with him, but then we became normal. He even tried to make me understand that Vishal is instigating me. I think by the time I understood, it was too late.”

Madhurima also revealed that though she knew Rashami Desai even before entering the house, she could build a bond with her in the house because former beau, Vishal Aditya Singh constantly made her feel left out in the house.

Meanwhile for those of you who joined in late, Madhurima Tuli was evicted by Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss house on Saturday night. The actress had bashed Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan to such an extent that one could legit see the pan break!

