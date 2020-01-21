Chhapaak Box Office (Overseas): Deepika Padukone Starrer Is A Let Down In International Circuits Too!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s social drama Chhapaak has turned out to be a disappointing affair at the ticket windows both in the Indian and overseas markets as well. Backed by huge pre-release, the film has just managed to garner 32.48 crores at the end of 2nd weekend in the domestic market.

From overseas circuits, Chhapaak has made 13.07 crores ($1.84 million) at the of the 2nd weekend. It has earned $545k from the USA and Canada, while another $660k from UAE and GCC. Another $206k and $155k have come from UK and Australia.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020. It is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also features Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Before the release of the film, Deepika Padukone got brutally trolled for visiting the JNU campus for showing her stand against the violence. Netizens criticized her for making the use of the situation for promoting her film. She also got bashed for throwing a TikTok challenge at a user named @faby_makeupartist.

“I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks, Deepika is seen telling the make-up artist Faby.

The actress adds that the three looks that Faby has to recreate on herself are of the films “Om Shanti Om” and “Piku”, besides her look as the acid attack survivor Malti in “Chhapaak”.

In the 39-second video, Faby goes on to rapidly create all three looks on herself, one by one to the beats of peppy music.

