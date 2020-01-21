Jennifer Aniston Wants To Play Wonder Woman, DC Makers Are Y’All Listening?

FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston has been creating a lot of buzz, especially regarding her reunion with ex-flame, Brad Pitt. The duo finally gave the much-awaited moment to fans yesterday at the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards. However, it is the actress’ wish to be a part of Wonder Woman that’s grabbing eyeballs now.

Yes, you heard that right! Jennifer who’s been for long known for her quirky character of Rachel in FRIENDS has shared her wish of playing Wonder Woman in the DC comic. Jennifer who won an award for The Morning Show was asked about her career goals at the event during the media interaction. To this, the actress answered, “I wanted to play Wonder Woman. But I waited too long.”

Furthermore, the actress shared, “I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I’m just kicking into a creative stride. I’ve just discovered a new love of this, in a new way, that I didn’t know that I had before, so I almost have new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor. I want to do more comedies. I want to have some laughter.”

Meanwhile, the actress grabbed eyeballs for her pictures with Brad Pitt at the award function, which is the union every fan had been waiting for.

The two were photographed sharing a moment backstage after their respective wins at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night.

Another image showed Aniston touching Pitt’s chest as he held her arm.

Pitt took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“. He poked fun at his dull love life during his speech.

Aniston bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

