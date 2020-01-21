Indra Kumar’s Next To Be A Social-Comedy With Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra In Lead?

Indra Kumar is one man who is known for his mindless comedies that make the audiences burst with laughter. The filmmaker who is riding high on the success of his last outing, Total Dhamaal, will soon be making yet another comedy that will, however, be laced with a social message. And if the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, the film will be a two-hero outing with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead!

As per reports, the film is Indra Kumar’s dream project and the much-loved filmmaker has been planning the film for a very long time now. Mid-Day has quoted a certain trade source saying, “The filmmaker had narrated three scripts to Ajay. Since he has done a spate of serious movies including biopics, actioners and historical dramas, the actor was looking for a light-hearted comedy. Ajay zeroed in on this script as he liked the larger point the story tried to make while eliciting laughs. The film is along the lines of the Munna Bhai series as it revolves around two bumbling do-gooders with hearts of gold, who are out to reform society.”

The source further revealed that the film is likely to go on floors in May after Ajay wraps up his commitments for Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sidharth is done with his shooting for Shershaah. The report also states that the film is likely to see Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead of the film.

The source further revealed, “Sidharth is thrilled about the project as this is the first time he will try his hand at comedy. Currently, the filmmaker is fine-tuning the script, following which pre-production will start in March.”

So all you comedy lovers brace your horses for Mulk producer, Deepak Mukut has revealed that the film is unlike any other Indra Kumar film and a formal announcement about the new venture will soon be out!

