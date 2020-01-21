Akshay Kumar To Charge 120 Crores For Aanand L Rai’s Next Starring Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush?

Akshay Kumar is just coming out of a super successful 2019 and is promising even better 2020. The superstar has some really interesting films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey & Belly Bottom lined up till early 2021. But that doesn’t stop him from signing new projects.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar has recently signed Aanand L Rai’s much talked about the project which also stars Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush. That’s not it, it has also been learnt that Akshay has charged huge 120 crores to come on board for the film.

A source close to the development has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project.”

It has also been learnt that Akshay is avoiding signing bulk film deals with digital giants and satellite channels who are approaching him. A trade source has been quoted as saying, “Akshay’s market is going up with every passing film and hence he is not keen to package all of his upcoming projects together. He prefers selling films on an individual basis as it has been an upward graph for him as far as his career trend is concerned.”

Meanwhile, the announcement of Akshay Kumar’s entry in this upcoming Aanand L Rai’s project is expected to be out in 2-3 weeks.

Recently, Akshay Kumar became the only Bollywood star to strike a hattrick of 200 crores grossers and that too in just 1 year. He was already called a Hit machine but now his success is on another level. Akshay Kumar’s 2019 films Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & Good Newwz earned 153 crores, 200.16 crores, 206 crores & 204-205 crores (Expected) respectively. The cumulative business of all 4 films is 760 crores + which is again never achieved by any Bollywood star before.

Considering all this, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Akshay would be charging an amount of this kind from producers.

