Tanhaji Box Office Day 12 Morning Occupancy: Maintains A Strong Hold!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is not showing any signs of slowing down in its 2nd week too and there are hardly any competitors left in front of this period drama. On day 11 i.e 2nd Monday, the Om Raut directorial added another 8.17 crores.

At the end of 11 days theatrical run, Tanhaji has accumulated 175.62 crores and as per the trends flowing in, the film has recorded 16-18% occupancy in the morning shows across the country for today. It’s a negligible drop compared to yesterday’s 18-20%. Another ROCKING day on the cards!

Released on 10th January 2020, the film also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Speaking about the opening weekend, the film earned 61.75 crores and 118.91 crores in the first week.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan who plays Udaybhan Rathore in the film, is being massively trolled for his comment on Indian history.

“I don’t think this is history,” Saif said, talking about his latest release, the historical drama “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, adding: “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.”

Saif’s comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film, reports news18.com.

“For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it,” Saif said.

