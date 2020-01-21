Varun Dhawan On Virat Kohli’s Attitude: “When You Talk About Attitude…”

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his dance film Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The movie is all set to release this week and the team is sweating it out in their promotional round.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI played between India & Australia, Varun Dhawan was seen at the live event. He sang praises for India’s captain Virat Kohli and said, “When you talk about attitude, the first person that comes to my mind is Virat Kohli. I love his attitude. He’s not only physically strong but mentally strong as well. That strong mentality will be handy when we face Australia today. Our top order has been in good form and I am hoping Manish Pandey and Rohit Sharma get some big runs.”

“The kind of talent Indian dancers have, I can say proudly we are one of the best countries when it comes to dancing. In the next 10 years, India is going to take over the dance scene. Dancers in our country struggle a lot because dance never used to be considered as a profession,” said Varun at a recent event.

He added: “I have spent so much time with dancers — and Remo sir is one of them — because he started as a background dancer. It gets really tough when parents of dancers or society don’t look at dance as a career. They (Parents) feel that their kids are damaging their family’s reputation by dancing because it does not work. I feel that it’s work. They (dancers) travel to train in the morning and then reach their dancing venues. Sometimes they practice on the road, so this film is dedicated to all the dancers because if you can feel the music then anybody can dance.”

Street Dancer 3D will clash with the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, on January 24.

