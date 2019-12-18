Street Dancer 3D Trailer Review: One More Please Because This One Lacks The Fire!

Street Dancer 3D Trailer Review: After ABCD & its sequel, Remo D’Souza is back with his 3rd Bollywood dance film Street Dancer 3D. Starring Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor, the film has been in news for a long time and now it’s closer to its release.

The trailer of Street Dancer 3D has been released today and it promises to be a treat for dance lovers in India. Though not many dance steps have been shown in the trailer, it uses dialogues and drama to create the build-up.

The story of the film is about the rivalry between India and Pakistan and how things become interesting when they come opposite to each other. In the film, Varun Dhawan is leading the Indian dance team and Shraddha Kapoor is leading the dance team of Pakistan. So there’s a lot of dance and drama going on here and Prabhudheva is also present to spice up the things.

The trailer doesn’t promise anything novel or super interesting when it comes to story or performances. The funda is simple and that is to entertain the audience with music & dance. Though there is Aparshakti Khurana as well so we can expect at least one brilliant performance as far as acting is concerned. Shraddha Kapoor looks breathtaking and Varun Dhawan is charming as always. Nora Fatehi promises some amazing dance moves but only the final product will tell how much the team actually delivers here.

Overall, Street Dancer 3D doesn’t create the desired impact but it’s a decent trailer. Hope to see a better film on January 24, 2020.

Rating: 3/5

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!