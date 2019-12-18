Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey To Enter Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe? The Superstar Himself Answers

Bollywood has witnessed several cop entertainers and director Rohit Shetty has achieved a mastery of pulling off such films. His streak includes Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and now he is coming up with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has made a cult with his character of inspector Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg. Just imagine if these two hit machines come together to deliver a cop movie! It would be a rampage at the box office.

With Dabangg 3 arriving this Friday, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film and during one of the interviews, he spilled beans on one of the exciting questions.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Salman Khan was asked that if he would like to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, of which the filmmaker hinted on several occasions about bringing all the iconic cop characters together. Bhaijaan’s reply came up with a quirky reply to the answer but it may be disheartening for the movie buffs.

He said, “He’s got his own universe, and I’ve got my own universe.”

Recently, Rohit Shetty glimpsed us with all of his cop characters in one frame, which will be seen in his upcoming Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Salman took his Dabangg 3 promotions down South, and painted the city in Chulbul Pandey’s hues, with a rocking performance in the city.

Salman Khan was joined by the film’s director Prabhudheva and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays villain in the film, he he shook a leg on the beats of the film’s item number, Munna Badnam Hua.

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, and Salman is focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!