Rohit Shetty’s much-loved stunt-based reality show is back in a new season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 might go on air in July or August, in all probability, and the hunt for the contestants of the new season is on. Recently, rumors have taken over about Mallika Sherawat participating in the show.

Two Contestants Drop Out?

However, in other news, it seems like two contestants have dropped out already. The two names are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik – Mohsin Khan and Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh! Mohsin’s name has been dissed as plain rumors and nothing else.

But India Forums confirmed that Eisha Singh was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. A source close to the portal was quoted, “Yes, it is true that Eisha has been approached for the show and the makers were really keen on having her onboard. However, she is definitely not taking up the show this year, and she has turned down the offer.”

Next Stop For Gaurav Khanna?

Reports also suggest that the stunt-based reality show might be the next stop for Celebrity MasterChef‘s rumored winner, Gaurav Khanna! However, it would be interesting to see if Gaurav takes the offer or goes back to daily soaps!

8 Names Approached

The other names approached for Rohit Shetty‘s show are Baseer Ali, Chum Darang, Avinash Tiwari, Bhavika Sharma, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Siddharth Nigam, and Gulki Joshi! In the upcoming days, there will be more names added to this list!

Currently, none of the names except for Mallika Sherawat has been confirmed as the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This would mark as the actress’s TV debut! She was recently seen on Bigg Boss for a special weekend episode, and her appearance grabbed the limelight. It would be interesting to see if she makes a mark doing stunts!

