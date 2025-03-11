Recently, there have been some complaints about the quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s writing, and plotlines have deteriorated from the old episodes. However, this does not take away from the fact that the show once produced some rib-tickling plotline, which is still enjoyed by the viewers. One of these was the iconic storyline of Gokuldham Society being terrorized by a Bhootni (female ghost).

What Was The Bhootni Track In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah All About?

Talking about the storyline, the episodes showcase a terrifying woman clad in a white saree and black Bindi with open hair terrorizing the residents of Gokuldham Society. When her fear grips the residents a lot, Tapu Sena takes it upon themselves to teach the ‘Bhootni’ a lesson. Daya Bhabhi (Disha Vakani) comes to the rescue as she also sports a similar get-up as the ghost and tries to scare her. The horror plotline ended with the truth of this mysterious Bhootni being unfolded.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s TRP Skyrocketed After The Horror Plotline

According to an old report in India Forums, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma garnered a TRP of 4.3 and stood in the number 1 position under 8:30 pm slots across all the channels. The TRP of the Bhootni track also surpassed the ratings of the GPL (Gokuldham Premiere League) episodes which had amassed a TRP of 3.8.

Actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal had in an earlier interview back then with a media publication said, “We congratulate the entire team as the hard work has given incredible results and we thank the viewers for showering such an immense love that has made us complete more than 420 episodes and still we have more to deliver. This warmth of love has motivated us to work harder and keep our dear audience giggling and fill laughter in their life.”

On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi revealed in his interview back then how this entire ghost idea was a brainchild of Dilip Joshi. He said, “I am so happy. Something that had come out of a time pass idea of Dilip Joshi to tease his co-stars, has become the hot topic of discussion amongst our viewers and critics. I have received so many mails and messages that I have lost count of it. Everybody is out to give me some ghost-busting recipe. Even children are sending their ideas.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has, thus, managed to carve a special place in our hearts with these evergreen plotlines. Many fans have been complaining that they need such kind of storylines back in the current episodes. Well, we hope the makers are able to carve their OG magic again like they did with the Bhootni track.

