Shark Tank India 4 saw the addition of Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal along with Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal and Oyo Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal in the judges’ seat. Azhar has been seen giving an encouraging insight and opportunity to the budding entrepreneurs whose vision stands out to him. From being an IIT dropout to establishing a business worth 3,700 crore, Azhar has had quite a stellar success story. Let us take a look at his net worth.

Azhar Iqubal Net Worth

According to Lifestyle Asia, Azhar Iqubal started a Facebook page called News In Shorts with his ITT classmates in 2013 after dropping out of IIT. The platform offered trending news stories with a word limit of 60 words catering to the short attention span of the readers. The vision became a huge success and soon Azhar founded the company and the app called Inshorts. As of 2025, the valuation of the company is a jaw-dropping 3,700 crore with more than 10 million active users.

According to a report in Business Patrika, Azhar Iqubal’s net worth as of 2025 stands at a whopping 500 crore. The Shark Tank India 4 judge is also the recipient of several accolades like The Most Enterprising Brand, Business World Young Entrepreneur Award, Business World 40 under 40, Leaders of Asia Award, Forbes India 30 under 30, Forbes Asia 30 under 30 and Fortune India 40 under 40. Reportedly, Inshorts raised more than 990 crore through different funding.

Azhar Iqubal’s Investments On Shark Tank India 4

Azhar Iqubal’s net worth comprises of his profits from Inshorts, the video ads on the app, startup investments and public appearances and speaking. He has also invested in some visionary startups on Shark Tank India 4. These include Aroleap wherein he invested 1 crore for 5% equity. He furthermore invested in Chefling for 40 lakhs for 16% equity.

Furthermore, he invested in Mintree for 90 lakhs for 1.5% equity along with Peyush Bansal. He was also seen investing individually TURMS for 1.2 crores for 4% equity. Azhar Iqubal is emerging as one of the most adored and popular sharks in Shark Tank India 4. His stupendous net worth at 32 reflects his hard work, vision and determination.

