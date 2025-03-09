Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have often become victims of rumors. There have been alleged feuds between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha, but all hell broke loose when reports claimed Raj Anadkat was engaged to his 9-year-old co-star. A viral Reddit theory claims Munmun Dutta did not allow her on-screen husband ‘Mr. Iyer’ Tanuj Mahashabde, to ever touch her. Scroll below for all the details!

Viral reports on Munmun’s behavior

There is a detailed report on India Forums that claims Munmun Dutta was not happy playing the wife of Tanuj Mahashabde. A source close to the development shared in 2010, “Moonmoon is a nice girl but she’s also very fidgety about being touched. From the beginning, she’s unhappy playing wife to a dark skinned man (Tanuj Mahashabde). She’s expressed her displeasure over this before and thus maintains distance from Tanuj.”

The report further claimed that Munmun Dutta threw tantrums when her male co-stars began applying Holi during a festive sequence. She apparently yelled, “Sheeeeee, I don’t want him to touch me. How can anyone be allowed to touch me?’ The director reportedly kept her out of a few episodes to teach her a lesson and reprimanded her for her behavior.

Reddit users react!

There is a whole thread on the Reddit channel ‘r/TMKOC’ where fans have noticed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couples getting romantic with each other except Babita and Mr Iyer.

A user reacted, “In some Q & A video also she said that her perfect man is tall, FAIR and handsome. So she definitely has some problem with dark skinned men.”

A fan pointed out, “How was she able to hug jethalal” but another responded, “Because Dilip Joshi isn’t small actor + not dark skinned.”

“Even bhide and shakharam has more chemistry than iyer babita,” a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan pointed out.

A Munmun Dutta fan defended, “Some of her fans said that time that She had an abusive relationship with Armaan Kohli That’s why she is little conscious about touching.”

Another pointed out, “Why do we assume Babita doesn’t allow touching. Probably Tanuj doesn’t like touching her hehe. Think positive bro.”

Check out the Reddit thread here.

