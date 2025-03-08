After a wait of two long years, Say Yes To The Dress is back with a brand new season. The bridal fashion show has been a fan favorite since it first premiered in 2007. From adorable moments of joy to controversial family moments, the reality series has captured it all while filming the TLC show.

After 22 seasons, the show did not return for two years but is now back to grace the television screens again. Say Yes To The Dress will be airing its 23rd season soon and viewers cannot wait to delve in. Here’s what we know about it including episode count, premiere date, synopsis and more.

Say Yes To The Dress Season 23: Premiere Date & Episodes

Season 23 of Say Yes To The Dress will premiere on April 5, 2025 with six episodes on TLC at 8 pm ET. Each edition of the show is filmed in Kleinfeld Bridal, Manhattan. Randy Fenoli is not only the face of the show, but also the coveted bridal consultant who has been a part of the show for decades.

He will be back for the new season and has expressed his excitement by posting on his Instagram. Fans even expressed their excitement on social media. One user stated, “This is what the world needs now!” another felt, “Bring on the moving stories, and crazy entourages, not to mention the gorgeous dresses.” A third wrote, “Absolutely can’t wait to watch it.”

Say Yes To The Dress Season 23: What To Expect

The synopsis of the season teases “a nonbinary bride seeking two looks in one to a modest bride searching for the perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony” and “a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day.” The tagline of the show is “Part bridal story and part family therapy.”

Randy previously told US Weekly that he is grateful for the work the whole team has done over the season and the really meaningful stories they have been a part of. He stated, “Helping them choose the single most important dress they’ll ever wear or garment they’ll ever wear in their lives and to be allowed in that very intimate group of the entourage.. that’s really special.”

The show has raked in a lot of views with its interesting storylines, unique brides, conversations about tradition versus modernity, family dynamics, heartwarming reactions, controversial and dramatic moments, and more. With a new season coming soon, fans have something to look forward to.

