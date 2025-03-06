The Wednesday episode of General Hospital featured Carly and Brennan’s date being interrupted. This was followed by Lois trying to cover her tracks. On the other hand, Ava advised Portia in her time of need, and Lulu sought out Cody for the answers she was looking for. Lately, Anna confided in Felicia.

The next episode of the soap opera will also have interesting moments and moments to cherish for the fans. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune into ABC to watch the daytime drama and get lost in the chaotic world of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 6, 2025

Today’s episode shows Sonny and Tracy clashing. Neither of them is known to back down from an argument or a fight. What could be the reason behind the mob boss and the matriarch’s discord? What is the topic behind their quarrel? Could it be about Sasha or Jason? Or someone entirely else?

Up next on General Hospital, Lulu ponders her next move. She now has plenty of dirt on Brook Lynn and could cause serious chaos by blurting her mouth. The fact that Brook Lynn and Dante have a child together is not news to take lightly, and Lulu is pondering about what to do about the same. To keep her brain stable, Carly can be the voice of reason. Will Lulu heed her advice, though?

Or will she go ahead and act her messy self, leading to fallout that could not just change dynamics but also fracture the very basis of families? How will the truth about Gio’s parentage and Brook Lynn and Dante’s history come out? Will Lulu be the one to destroy their lives as expected?

Meanwhile, Willow befriends Isaiah, and Elizabeth meets Drew. How will these meetings affect the upcoming General Hospital storylines and character arcs? Will Elizabeth offer Drew some sane advice, and will his sinister brain accept it? How will Alexis deal with it when she is summoned to Wyndemere? Will she stay strong and brave or buckle under the massive pressure?

Lastly, Felicia brings James to the hospital, Kai meets Drew, and Ric offers some advice to Portia. Does Kai need to avoid Drew and his evil agendas and use people to further himself? What exactly will Ric suggest to Portia, especially since she is in such a pickle when being blackmailed by Drew? Stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC to know more details.

