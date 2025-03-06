Summer House is currently airing its 9th season and the cast has grown up along the way. From young faces to adults with families as well as careers, the cast members have made a life for themselves. Lindsay Hubbard, who has starred on the show for all 9 seasons, recently gave birth and became a mother, starting a brand-new chapter of parenthood and joy in her life.

With such a change in her lifestyle, questions about whether she will keep being a part of the show have risen. Fans have wondered how the growth of each of the cast members will affect the future of the Bravo show. Here’s what the reality star spoke about what lies ahead for Summer House and if she will be a part of it despite the latest chapter of motherhood in her life.

Lindsay Hubbard On Summer House’s Future

During a conversation with Parade, Lindsay acknowledged the way all the cast members have changed and grown up since the reality series first started back in 2017. “I don’t really have any plans. I don’t know if anyone has any plans. I think we’re just all trying to figure it out,” she explained how everyone has been dealing with their changing lives alongside the hit show.

“This is the first time that someone on this show had a baby, right? Kyle is gonna be 43 this year, but he’s a DJ now. Carl is sober. Then I had a baby,” Lindsay pointed out how things had changed in everyone’s lives. “So you’re just kind of like, all right, well, we’re all kind of doing different things than we were 10 years ago, as we should. That’s what happens in life,” she added.

“So we’ll see. We’ll see what they want to show,” the 38 year old added. On being asked how much her parenthood will affect her usual working on the show, she joked, “Unfortunately, I don’t think I can bring a 6-month-old to the summer house where Kyle is DJing at four in the morning,” referring to her daughter Gemma, and added, “But I do think we’ll be in the Hamptons.”

Lindsay Hubbard On Whether She Will Continue To Star On Summer House

As for whether or not she’ll be back for season 10, Lindsay is keeping her options open but doesn’t know what will happen. She pointed out that the fans have watched her for almost a decade. “Unfortunately, I’m not the one who makes the decisions. I obviously am going to change. It’s been almost 10 years,” referring to growth and evolution as an individual over the years.

“Of course I’m gonna change and grow and evolve as a human being and an adult, and it’s up to the show to either continue with me as I grow and evolve or not, but, unfortunately I don’t make those decisions,” Lindsay concluded, dropping the ball in the court of the producers and executives.

