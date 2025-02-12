Amidst the lineup of reality shows on Bravo, including the Real Housewives franchise, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Vanderpump Rules, The Valley, the Below Deck franchise, and more, one series has managed to make a separate place for itself: Summer House.

The show is airing its ninth season, and fans are excited to see what more drama and entertainment awaits them as the cast members face new challenges and changes in relationship dynamics. Here’s what the cast is avidly involved in when they are not starring on Summer House.

Summer House Season 9: What Does The Cast Do For A Living?

Season 9 of Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, West Wilson, and Gabby Prescod. Paige DeSorbo is a fashion influencer, model, and content creator. She is also the co-host of the podcast Giggly Squad.

Season 9 but they ATE. #SummerHouse returns February 12th and we'll be obsessing over these photos until then 😍 pic.twitter.com/QzNJy7KhFh — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 18, 2024

Kyle Cooke is a businessman and the founder of Loverboy, an alcoholic tea brand. Amanda Batula is also part of the Loverboy team but has her ventures to focus on. She has a new bathing suit line called Amanda Batula Swim. Ciara Miller is a model and registered nurse. She is also a cast member of the currently airing third season of The Traitors on Peacock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Cooke (@imkylecooke)

Lindsay Hubbard is a content creator and former PR executive. Carl Radke’s non-alcoholic bar and cafe, Soft Bar, is slated to open in June 2025. He also has sales experience and once held a VP role at Loverboy. Gabby Prescod is a social media influencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Prescod (@gabbyprescod)

She is also the fashion director of Blanc Magazine and has a growing career to thrive in. When he is not dealing with personal life issues on Summer House, West Wilson is a sports writer for Complex. Jesse Solomon is a singer with a strong financial history. He has released some original songs and covers but has not achieved major musical success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Solomon (@jessesols)

Lexi Wood is not only a model but also a content creator. Meanwhile, Imrul Hassan is a real estate salesperson and team leader at Highline Residential. For the uninitiated, season 9 of Summer House premiered on February 12, and every new episode will stream on Peacock the next day. All previous seasons of the reality series are fully available to stream on Peacock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lexi wood👼🏼 (@lexiwood)

