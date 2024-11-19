Fans were sent into a rude shock as reports came up yesterday (November 18) of an ugly fight between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi and the show’s producer, Asi Modi. Speculations were rife that the fight turned so bitter that Joshi went on to grab Asit’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, now the actor who has become a household name for playing Jethalal on the show has shared a statement wherein he denied the rumors of his fallout with the producer and stated that he is not leaving the show.

Releasing a statement on the ongoing speculation, Dilip Joshi called the rumors of his fight with Asit Modi false. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “I just want to clear the air about all these rumors going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers. It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumors pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating because it’s not just about us. It’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things.”

He not only denied leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but also urged people to stop defaming the show along with producer Asit Modi. Dilip Joshi added, “Earlier, there were even rumors about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there’s another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It’s disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can’t help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success.”

On a concluding note, Dilip Joshi added that he continues to work for the show with the same love and passion. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor went on to say, “I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I’m here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it. We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be, and I just wish the media would take a moment to verify the facts before printing such hurtful stories. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many. Thank you to our fans for always supporting us—it really means the world.” Earlier, former cast members of the show like Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry were embroiled in a public fallout with Asit Modi.

