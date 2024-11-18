It seems that the makers of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cannot be devoid of any controversy. After producer Asit Modi’s nasty fiascos with ex-cast members Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry, Palak Sidhwani, Disha Vakani and Neha K Mehta, it seems that he has also reportedly gotten embroiled in an ugly spat with Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal on the show. Yes, you heard that right! It seems that the duo had a heated argument with each other over Joshi’s leaves.

According to a news report in News18, a source close to the development revealed to the publication about the incident. The incident turned so bitter that Dilip Joshi also went on to grab the collar of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer. According to the reports, it all started after Joshi felt humiliated since Asit Modi refused to talk to him about his leaves and instead went to meet former cast member Kush Shah who had wrapped up his last shot on the show as Goli.

The source was quoted to reveal, “Dilip ji got very angry, and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit Bhai calmed him down. We don’t know how the two sorted their differences.”

However, this is not the first time that Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi had such an unpleasant argument on the sets of Taarak mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The duo had fought during a Hong Kong schedule of the show and actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi who earlier played Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show had to turn mediator between them. For the unversed, Asit Modi has been accused of having an alleged unhealthy work atmosphere and not repaying the dues of the actors in time by some of the former cast members of the show. But, he has time and again rubbished these allegations.

