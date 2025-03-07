It has been around 9 years since Disha Vakani bid farewell to the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She became a household name for her stellar portrayal of Daya Bhabhi on the show. While we miss her presence on our TV screens, an interesting trivia is also attached to her body of work.

When Disha Vakani Was Seen Alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Before she won hearts as Daya Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani was seen alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2008 historical drama Jodha Akbar. Yes, you heard that right! Disha was seen playing Jodha Bai (Aishwarya Rai)’s companion Madhavi in the film. She was one of Jodha’s aides who accompanied her to the Mughal kingdom after she married Akbar (Hrithik Roshan).

Many eagle-eyed fans also spotted her in the song ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’ from Jodha Akbar. Disha Vakani as Madhavi, could be seen crying and consoling a devastated Jodha Bai in the track. However, this is not the only time when Disha shared screen space with a Bollywood A-lister. She was also seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas (2002). The actress also shared the screen with Aamir Khan in the period drama, Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005).

Disha Vakani’s Indefinite Absence From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani has been on an indefinite absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the year 2017. The actress reportedly took a maternity leave from the show, and fans expected her to return after giving birth.

However, Disha did not end up returning to the show amid several speculations. There were also rumors of her being unhappy with the makers of the show regarding her remuneration. Meanwhile, there are reports of producer Asit Modi searching for another actress to step into the shoes of the iconic character of Daya Bhabi.

