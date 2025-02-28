For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, the show has become an integral part of their lives. One can call it an addiction or emotion but true hardcore and loyal fans can’t imagine their lives without TMKOC, which is created by Asit Kumarr Modi. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, and others have given us countless memories and moments of joy, making life a bit stress-free. As we talk about this cult sitcom, let’s have a look at an interesting trivia.

Among Indian television viewers, TMKOC is often a favorite topic of discussion. We have often found viewers sharing their interest in knowing about the actors’ salaries and unknown facts about the show. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about one lesser-known fact, which is related to our beloved Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have teased us repeatedly about Dayaben’s mother, but to date, her face hasn’t been shown. But if we talk about Disha Vakani‘s real-life parents, her father, Bhim Vakani, has surprisingly made an appearance in one of the episodes. However, he played a different character and was shown as Champaklal Gada’s friend.

In episode 1320 of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhim Vakani could be seen as Champaklal’s friend, Mavji Chheda. The episode/storyline deals with the comedy of errors, where instead of gifting a pressure cooker to Mavji’s Chheda son, Bagha gives 50,000 rupees in cash. On the other hand, Atmaram Bhide receives a pressure cooker instead of cash. Vakani could be seen as an integral part of the storyline, and his appearance isn’t just limited to a few minutes.

For those who aren’t aware, Disha Vakani’s father is a professional actor and is a well-known Gujarati theatre personality.

Take a look at the episode featuring Disha Vakani’s father (skip to 11:44 minutes):

Interestingly, Disha’s real-life brother is also a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been essaying the on-screen brother of Disha for years.

