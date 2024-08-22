Many of our favorite cast members have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But undisputedly, the one we miss the most is Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben. While her comeback may only remain a dream now, her husband once broke the silence on the consequences of speaking about her professional decisions with the media. Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Disha married Mayur Padia, a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant, in 2015. The whole TMKOC cast attended the wedding, including Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, and Dilip Joshi, among others. Little did anyone know that two years later, she would go on a maternity break and unexpectedly quit the show.

Time and again, rumors have surfaced that Asit Kumarr Modi and the producers are materializing their conversations with Disha Vakani regarding a comeback. But Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quashed the reports last year and confirmed our Dayaben will not return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

If one remembers, back in 2019, an interview of Mayur Padia went viral where he allegedly told Bombay Times, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good.”

Disha Vakani’s husband, Mayur Padia, later took a U-turn on his remarks and told SpotboyE, “It’s between Disha and the producer (Asit Modi). I have never got into making statements about her work. I have promised her that I am not going to be her point of contact (for the media). We have an understanding that we don’t and won’t speak about each other’s work in public. If I did or had, it would become an issue in our personal life.”

We wonder if his statements created a rift between the couple! However, the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress welcomed her second child, a baby boy, in 2022.

