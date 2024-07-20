Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the Guinness Book of World Records as India’s longest-running sitcom. The first episode aired in 2008, and the saga continues. Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, has been a part of the show since the beginning, but did you know he was friends with producer Asit Modi from much earlier? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

Lately, many old cast members have quit TMKOC. The long list includes Raj Anadkat, Monika Bhadoria, Jennifer Mistry, Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Shailesh Lodha, among others. Tanmay Vekaria recently revealed Dilip is very professional on sets and does not indulge in unnecessary conversations on sets. Many thought that could be a major reason why he continues to be a part of the sitcom. But there’s more to it!

Many wouldn’t know, but Dilip Joshi had previously worked with Asit Modi. They were both struggling during the days, and one could say the good friends rose to success together!

Talking about his association with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi once shared on his Instagram, “It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai (producer Asit Kumarr Modi), a longtime friend and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai.”

Here’s hoping the association between Asit Modi and Dilip Joshi continues for a long time ahead!

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans recently got hopeful when Asit Modi reached out to Gurucharan Singh for a meeting. Many thought he would return to the sitcom, but the producer only checked on him as he had recently gone missing. Balvinder Singh currently plays Mr Sodhi.

