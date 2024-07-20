Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik is finally done with all the drama around her personal life. She created a lot of noise over her “throuple” situation with Armaan Malik and Kritika Basera. The trio has faced a lot of hate for promoting polygamy, and even Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed them on numerous occasions. A divorce may finally be on the cards and below are all the details you need!

For the uninitiated, Armaan married Payal within seven days of dating her. They got married and welcomed three children over the years – Chirayu, Ayaan, and Tuba. Eight years later, he fell in love with her best friend, Kritika, who had temporarily been staying with them for a month. He also married her within a span of seven days. The trio had been living together and the YouTuber had entered Anil Kapoor hosted show with his two wives!

While Armaan Malik and Kritika Basera continue to be a part of the show, Payal Malik was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 a few weeks back. She has been facing massive trolling and abuses on social media. In fact, haters have even dragged their four children into the drama, which has forced the first wife to get a divorce.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Payal Malik confirmed, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids.”

Payal Malik also shared that she understands Kritika Malik won’t stay without her son Zaid, so she will leave him while walking out with her three kids. Armaan Malik’s first wife continued, “I’ve never faced so much hate, so much trolling, so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can’t subject our children to this. Which parents can afford that.”

It is now to be seen whether Armaan Malik is informed about Payal’s decision inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

