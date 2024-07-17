Bigg Boss OTT 3 is known to be a platform that has the power to make or break a person’s reputation and career. With live streaming and constant access to contestants’ actions, many celebrities seem to have revealed their true colors on the show, which sometimes works in their favor and other times doesn’t.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer, has often successfully predicted the events in the lives of several celebrities. In an exclusive piece for KoiMoi, he has now shared some insights into the lives of Armaan Malik and his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

About Armaan Malik & his two wives – Kritika & Payal

Currently, Armaan Malik is one of the most contentious Bigg Boss OTT 3 competitors, and he has been creating news for a variety of reasons since joining the show. Many people have accused the YouTuber of advocating polygamy. Once known as Sandip Jangda, he was previously married to Suchitra. The couple parted, and he fell in love with Payal, who revealed they married seven days after meeting. After eight years, Armaan met Payal’s best friend, Kritika, and married her within a week too.

Kritika Malik, married to Armaan Malik, is an Indian digital content creator recognized for her fascinating videos. She is a well-known social media face, known for her post-pregnancy weight loss journey.

Trouble for Armaan Malik & Kritika after Bigg Boss OTT 3

Panditji believes coming to Bigg Boss OTT 3 will change things for the ‘throuple’ in the long run, turning things in favor of some and against others. Armaan could face problems once he is out of the show. Situations might not be the best when considering his relationship with Kritika. The two could also face issues in their relationship due to ego clashes and misunderstandings. Kritika will have a better career after the show is over and could give Armaan a hard time.

Armaan could end up in jail

Panditji also advises Armaan to be very careful in the coming time, as the stars do not align in his favor. Armaan has a strong Shani and will receive multiple opportunities, but his weak Moon will not let him produce fruitful results. Astrologically, Armaan should stick to his current profession and not put his hands on other things. Panditji also warns him that he could end up going to jail and should proceed with extreme caution in the coming few years.

Unfortunately, his Rahu will also cause problems between him and Kritika. Armaan’s biggest supporter throughout will be his first wife, Payal.

All in all, Panditji wishes good luck to all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and hopes the best for each one.

