Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given us many sweet memories to cherish. Apart from the iconic funny scenes, the show also blessed us with some gems of characters. One such character is Anjali Mehta. Earlier, Neha Mehta played the role, and she nailed it. It felt that the character was tailor-made for Neha. After her exit, Sunayana Fozdar is essaying the character. Keep reading to know more!

Neha was a part of the show since its beginning in 2008. After serving the character with utmost sincerity, the actress quit TMKOC in 2020, breaking fans’ hearts. Her chemistry with Shailesh Lodha was too good, and many even thought that they were a real-life couple. But as the saying goes, “the show must go on,” the makers replaced Neha with Sunayana.

Sunayana Fozdar joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, and as expected, fans didn’t initially accept her. Slowly and steadily, however, she started striking the right chord with the audience, and eventually, she became one of the show’s important members. However, it is learned that her salary is less than what Neha Mehta was used to get for each episode.

Even though the exact number is not known, it is learned that Sunayana Fozdar gets paid around 30,000 rupees for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reportedly, Neha Mehta used to get 35,000 rupees for each episode. So, we can clearly see that Sunayana’s per episode pay is less than 5,000 rupees. This makes up for a difference of 14.28%.

Meanwhile, Neha Mehta once said that she discovered her true potential after quitting TMKOC. While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, she said, “This is Neha Mehta’s new start. After leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I realized that I am capable of more things,” as she talked about completing the shooting of a Gujarati film.

