Gurucharan Singh has been all over the news in the last couple of months due to a not-so-good reason. The actor went missing, sending shockwaves in the television fraternity and among Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. After his return, Singh revealed that he hadn’t gone missing and had decided to leave his home for a spiritual reason. As the actor has returned home, there are now too many speculations about his comeback to TMKOC. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Gurucharan was a part of the show since its beginning in 2008 and quit the show in 2013. After quitting for the first time, he made a comeback in 2014, and again in 2020, he took an exit. After leaving the show, he was not in touch with anyone, and even on social media, he was hardly active. In April, all of a sudden, the news of Gurucharan going missing broke the internet. Almost a month later, the actor returned home and revealed that he left his home for a spiritual journey.

Now, after returning to Mumbai, Gurucharan Singh is busy giving interviews to entertainment portals. During one such interview, he revealed that he got a call from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi and hinted that he might return to the show.

During an interview with Telly Masala, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he got a call from Asit Kumarr Modi. He said, “Mera Asit bhai se meeting hone wala hai. Matlab maine ab tak unko phone nahi kiya, unka woh aaya tha ‘call me.’ Mujhe nahi pata kis liye aaya tha call me. Mujhe nahi pata waha kya baat hone wali hai, I just seriously don’t know.”

Gurucharan shared that, as of now, he has not made a decision about returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as Balvinder Singh Suri is already playing the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi. As Balvinder is his good friend, Gurucharan doesn’t want to put Balvinder’s job in danger.

He further added that he’s open to returning but will wait and see how things fall in place as, ultimately, Asit Kumarr Modi will take the final call.

Apart from his comeback speculations, Gurucharan Singh also addressed the feedback he received from the audience about the show’s poor content. Talking about it, he requested Asit Modi to improve the quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “Logo ka feedback hai, woh achha nahi hai, jo maine dekha hai. I’m sorry to say this, but this is the truth.”

Let’s hope Gurucharan makes a smashing return as Sodhi in TMKOC once again.

