Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and the team are back to entertain us with Mirzapur Season 3. The first two seasons enjoyed massive success, and fans were anticipating the latest season with a lot of expectations. And well, the team very well lived up to our hopes. Scroll below for details as the action crime thriller has achieved a massive milestone in its debut weekend.

Mirzapur Season 3 has become the most-watched show on Amazon Prime in its debut weekend in India. The thrilling TV series has also scaled a global milestone, trending in the ‘Top 10 Titles’ in over 85 countries worldwide in the launch weekend, including India, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia, among others.

The series was streamed by viewers on Prime Video in over 180 countries and across 98% of pin codes in India. Mirzapur Season 3 is being lauded for its high production value, ace direction, and circular plot.

If that’s not enough, the makers have confirmed Mirzapur Season 4. While not many details have been unveiled, the production has already begun, and we’re sure the upcoming season will leave us on the edge!

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Media and Entertainment, reacted, “I am thrilled by the overwhelming response from the audiences, who have helped us grow strength to strength with each season. It’s their continued love and support, right from the first season, that has made our show a global sensation. This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team, who went to great lengths to bring this season to life on screen. As we draw the curtains on yet another exhilarating season, we remain committed to bringing even more thrilling and engaging content to our loyal audiences.”

Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The ten-episode series is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

