After a long wait, Mirzapur Season 3 finally premiered on Prime Video, shedding light on the fate of Mirzapur’s throne after the ousting of Tripathis in Season 2. In the Season 2 finale, Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta manage to exact revenge for the death of Bablu Pandit and Sweety in the previous season. Munna Tripathi’s dream of ruling over Mirzapur remains unfulfilled as he faces a miserable death, before his father Kaleen Bhaiya, can hand over the reign. It becomes clear that the fight for Mirzapur is not over yet when Jaunpur’s Sharad Shukla rescues Kaleen Bhaiya in a shocking move in Season 2. As a result, the events of Season 3 focus majorly on the tussle between Guddu and Sharad for the throne of Mirzapur and ultimately, the entire Purvanchal. However, by the time the curtain falls on Season 3 of Mirzapur, the landscape of Purvanchal transforms drastically, suggesting that there is more blood to be shed for the throne of Mirzapur in Season 4.

What Happens in Mirzapur Season 3?

Throughout Season 3 of Mirzapur, Guddu and Sharad are seen trying to make constant attempts at gaining an upper hand over each other. While Guddu has managed to take control of Mirzapur with his muscle power, he must prove his worthiness for the throne of Mirzapur by running the business successfully and acquiring the support of all the other baahubalis of Purvanchal. Meanwhile, Sharad has made a new but strong ally in Madhuri Yadav, the serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the wife of Munna Tripathi. Sharad uses his proximity with Munna to gain favor with Madhuri who assists him in stopping Guddu and his advances. But the disappearance of Golu mid-way through the season forces Guddu to make errors and ultimately, lose control.

Mirzapur Season 3’s Climax Sets up Season 4

For an otherwise majorly uneventful season, Season 3 of Mirzapur keeps the most impactful revelations for the end. At the end of Season 3, Golu, who’s presumed dead by this point, makes a shocking return. It’s most likely that she has managed to escape the clutches of Shatrughan Tyagi although the fate of Shatrughan remains unclear. By the time Golu returns to Mirzapur, the series has adopted a time jump, and as Golu discovers, much has transpired since her disappearance. She discovers about her father’s suicide. Moreover, Guddu has been jailed for the accidental killing of Robin. It seems that Sharad could finally fulfill his father’s dream by taking control of the entire Purvanchal with the support of Madhuri and Kaleen Bhaiya, who have been living under Sharad’s protection all along.

Much like the previous season, the climax of Mirzapur Season 3 changes the power dynamics in Mirzapur once again to set up Season 4. In possibly the most exciting twist of Season 3, Kaleen Bhaiya makes a shocking return. At the final baithak when Sharad is expected to be voted in as the “King of Mirzapur”, Kaleen Bhaiya makes a shocking choice by killing Sharad and establishing that the reign of Tripathis over Mirzapur is not over. Kaleen Bhaiya is provided support by IG Vishudanand Dubey who’s acting on the orders of Madhuri. It seems that Madhuri has decided to put her plan of a crime-free state into action by removing all the major gangsters in Purvanchal from the picture in just one move. Resultantly, Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya is back for his throne, but it remains to be seen how much power he can yield in the presence of Madhuri, who has a role in Sharad’s death.

What Will Happen in Mirzapur Season 4?

Despite all the action at the forefront, Golu continues to regain lost ground in the background. In her first move toward securing the release of Guddu, Golu shakes hands with J.P. Yadav and the other opponents of Madhuri within her party, providing J.P. Yadav with another ray of hope after his failed attempts at destabilizing Madhuri’s government earlier. With the help of her new allies, Golu manages to get Guddu released from jail. Adding a new angle to Guddu and Golu’s relationship, it’s established that they both love each other, making them an even stronger pair than before. With Golu by his side now, Guddu can now re-focus on correcting past errors and get back to Mirzapur. Evidently, while Guddu brings the muscle power, Golu offers the strategic brilliance needed to navigate the treacherous waters of Mirzapur. In Season 4, Guddu’s muscles and Golu’s brain will work together to take down the powerful pair of Madhuri Yadav and Kaleen Bhaiya.

There are a few other important developments, which will have an important impact on Season 4, that mark the final moments of Mirzapur Season 3. After the return of Kaleen Bhaiya, Beena Tripathi must come up with a new plan. It’s clear that Beena always works for her own benefit. Even under Guddu’s protection, she was working behind Guddu’s back to safeguard her own interests. However, it’s the mid-credits scene that comes with the most pleasant reveal of Season 3, with Maqbool Khan making a return. The character was last seen in Season 2 and has been away from the action since the death of Satyanand Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya’s father. The more surprising factor behind Maqbool’s return is that Beena sends Radhiya, the house help at the Tripathi mansion, to find Maqbool. It’s possible that Beena intends to seek the help of Maqbool to bring down Kaleen Bhaiya. After a lot of new faces in Season 3, it’s clear that Season 4 of Mirzapur will witness some old and new faces vying for power and control, once again. If the previous seasons of Mirzapur are any indication, an undying thirst for power, violence, and control will reign supreme in Mirzapur Season 4.

