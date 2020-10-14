Mirzapur 2: 5 Reasons Why We Love Shweta Tripathi’s Gajgamini Gupta AKA Golu

With just a little less than two weeks left for Mirzapur 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the excitement among fans is skyrocketing. While the men of Mirzapur that includes the King of Mirzapur — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), are loved immensely by their fans, the women of Mirzapur are also not behind.

One of the characters on the show who’s undergone a drastic transformation is none other than Gajgamini (Golu) Gupta aka Shweta Tripathi. From a rank outsider in the first season, one can’t wait to see her unleash hell on Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna and avenge the death of her sister and lover. Seeing Golu undergo a transformation from being a topper and college president to one who doesn’t shy away from pressing the trigger is certainly one we could have never expected. All set to fascinate us in the much-awaited second season, here are 5 reasons why we love to watch Golu Gupta on screen.

1) She’s a beauty with brains

In Season 1, we saw Golu as an intelligent girl with a headstrong and bold personality. Not only is she the topper of her college but is one who also decides to contest the college elections against Munna Bhaiya, the local gunda aka Prince of Mirzapur, who has created a nuisance for one and all. As Golu wins the elections with ease, she shows that she is a strong-willed girl who is not afraid of Munna and his antics by going on to win the elections. It’s her personality and the manner in which she carries herself that does the talking and sees Bablu take a liking for her.

2) Her sweet chemistry with Bablu

Since Mirzapur is a crime drama series, the scenes involving guns and violence take precedence over others. Thereby, the scenes involving Golu and Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) seemed like a calm amidst the chaos. Like the saying goes ‘birds of a feather flock together’, it was heart-warming to see two bookworms bond over their love for poetry and develop an adorable attraction and admiration for each other. While their sweet and adorable chemistry made fans root for the pair, they were also left devastated and heartbroken when Bablu was killed by Munna in the season finale.

3) Golu is the reason why Guddu is still alive

The finale of Mirzapur Season 1 was indeed a heart-breaking one. Giving Indian fans a desi, yet gruesome version of ‘The Red Wedding’, one saw Munna go on a shooting spree where he kills Bablu and a pregnant Sweety (Shilpa Pilgaonkar) not before leaving Guddu severely wounded. Just before Munna could finally put Guddu out of his misery and send him to his maker, Golu takes matters into her own hands. Despite being extremely heartbroken and having no understanding of guns and violence, she blindly shoots at Munna, which allows them to flee from the scene. Knowing that he owes his life to his sister-in-law, one can’t wait to see the duo team up as they look to avenge the death of their loved ones.

4) Her transformation in Season 2

Going by the trailer of Mirzapur Season 2, we can be sure of the fact that we will get to see a new version of Golu. From being an academically-inclined girl, who is meek yet headstrong and who hated violence she’s now become a gun-donning girl who won’t rest until she avenges her sister and her love. You don’t mess with a wounded tigress they say and there’s no prizes for guessing that we’re certainly rooting for Golu come season 2.

5) And finally, because it’s Shweta Tripathi

It’s difficult to picture someone other than Shweta Tripathi to play Golu. Her bubbly face and striking personality are a perfect mix that makes her Golu. Be it her girl-next-door image or her vengeful transformation, Shweta has never failed to wow the audience with her acting prowess and we can’t wait to see her pack a punch in the much-awaited Season 2 of Mirzapur that streams on Amazon Prime Video this October 23.

