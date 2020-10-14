Sidharth Shukla Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayAshokUncle On His Late Father's Birthday; Could There Be A Better Tribute?

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors in India and after his Bigg Boss 13 stint, his popularity has become humongous. Currently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is seen in Bigg Boss 14 house and making headlines every now and again.

Sid’s fans are trending #HappyBirthdayShuklaUncle on the birth anniversary of his late father and can there be a better tribute than this? Not at all.

The loyal fandom of Sidharth Shukla leaves no stones unturned on Twitter for the actor. A fan of Sid tweeted, “Happy Birthday papa shukla. Your son our siddy boy is an amazing human. I hope you’re proud of sidharth wherever you are. You’ve raised amazing children. Uncle your son loves you so much and we also love you so much. Happy Birthday ashok uncle.”

Another one wrote, “Happy Birthday Ashok uncle!! U have given birth to a fighter son who is fighter like you. Thanks for giving us Sidharth bhaiya. I hope you are proud of him and happily watching him from heaven.”

Another fan tweeted, supporting Sid, “I can relate…to this so..painful to say goodbye to your lifeline, may sidharath bhai will have all success and happiness in his life and every one should have a son brother like sidharth bhai happy birthday ashok uncle #sidharathshukla #HappyBirthdayAshokUncle #sidhearts”

Check out a few reactions here:

Those are some really heart-warming tweets, we must say.

Father is indeed a blessing in our lives. We don’t often realise is how important our parents are to us because of our busy schedules, but we would suggest to not leave a chance to make them feel special whenever possible.

Sidharth Shukla lost his father when he was just 25 years old. Post winning Bigg Boss 13, Sid said, “When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted.”

