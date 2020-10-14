Pathan: Deepika Padukone & John Abraham To NOT Join Shah Rukh Khan In The Mumbai Schedule?

It’s been forever that we are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next post Zero. The buzz is now that his next with War director Siddharth Anand titled Pathan is soon going on floors. Now, if the latest report is to go by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are also a part of the project will not be joining the first schedule. Below is all you need to know.

Pathan, as per reports, is going on floors in November this year. There were also reports about Shah Rukh Khan grooming himself to attain a specific look. While the pre-production was been done for a long time now, the team plans to go on floors by November end. The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “The pre-production of Pathan has been going on since a while. The team of the film is now almost geared up to take the film to floors. They have decided to do so in November-end. It’s a brief schedule and will take place in Mumbai.”

The reports also say that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will not be joining Shah Rukh Khan in the Mumbai schedule. The two will begin shooting for Pathan next year in the overseas schedules. No details about the foreign locations have come out yet. The makers are still figuring out the logistics.

“Deepika Padukone and John Abraham won’t be a part of the Mumbai schedule of Pathan. They will join the team next year when the filming will take place overseas. The team is still finalizing on the international locations where the film can be shot. The decision is taking some time due to difficulties that have arisen due to the spread of the Coronavirus,” Source said.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is been produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is also a part of the Yash Raj Films’ 50-year celebration. As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor alongside Pathan is also said to be a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Atlee Kumar’s next. He is also making special appearances in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra.

