Mathias Boe Shares RARE Pic With Taapsee Pannu From Maldives Vacay & We Love Their Fun Chemistry!

Taapsee Pannu has been in the headlines for her Maldives vacation with her sisters lately. Recently, she set the internet on fire after rumoured beau Mathias Boe made an appearance in her ‘biggini’ video shoot. The duo seems to be thoroughly enjoying their time in a picturesque location in the Maldives.

Yet another picture from their vacation surfaced on Instagram, wherein the duo can be seen dressed in casual outfits and smiling as they funnily posing for a candid capture. As she can be seen in a comfortable white dress, the badminton player is seen sporting a white tee and black shorts. The picture was shared by Boe with the caption, “Holiday got me like.”

Taapsee Pannu also shared a picture with a similar background on the same day as Mathias shared on Instagram. She captioned her post, “When the nature seems to have the best filter… best background…. best lighting …. best props… all you can do is not spoil it.”

Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story, calling it ‘biggini song’/’bikini song’ and the song featured Mathias Boe too. The viral song was composed by ‘Raashi’ famed Yashraj Mukhate. The hilarious video featured Taapsee, Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu in bikinis, while Mathias Boe made a cameo appearance, away from them. She shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? …. #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe,” shared Taapsee alongside the video.

Taapsee Pannu has now bid adieu to her week-long vacation in the Maldives with a mesmerising picture from the exotic location on Tuesday. The ‘Thappad’ actress shared one last glimpse from the location, stating that she is going back to Mumbai now. She wrote on the Instagram post, “Waking up after a week-long dream… Back to reality now ….#HolidayOver #MaldivesToMumbai”

Taapsee Pannu can be seen standing at the entrance of the beach house, as the frame captures a clear blue sky and the actor`s blurry reflection in the pool in front of the entrance.

