Well, if there’s a third reason that bonds a huge chunk of population in this country after Cinema & Cricket is Politics. Recently Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came on the radar of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

During his speech at a bypoll campaign rally in Bamori in the state’s Guna district on Tuesday, Kamal went ahead to compare Shivraj Singh with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He also said that he could make a wonderful actor.

In a report published on News 18, Kamal Nath says, “At least Chouhan could make Madhya Pradesh proud in the field of acting. At times, he refers to himself as a farmer’s son, on others he identifies as ‘Mama’ (uncle) and sometimes, he kneels down on the stage. He is a wonderful actor and should head towards Mumbai.”

He also added, “But the way he acts, even actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will feel the heat. If he (Chouhan) goes to Mumbai (the home of the Hindi film industry), these superstars will be in his shadow.” With this system, Kamal Nath wad referring to a recent poll meeting in Suwasra. In that meeting, we saw the CM down on his knees, pleading for the public’s blessings.

“It’s shameful that soybean farmers haven’t received a single penny for their losses while CM Shivraj serves lies in his poll meetings daily that he has deposited thousands of crores in their accounts,” claimed Kamal Nath.

“In his (Shivraj) government, youths were without jobs, hospitals were sans doctors, poles were without wires and electricity and tanks had no water. Meanwhile, I had started a transformation in my government – waiving off farm loans, constructing gaushalas, the campaign against adulteration and mafia, offered 27% reservation to the OBCs. Was it my crime?” concluded Kamal Nath.

