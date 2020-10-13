The pandemic has drained us all in such a way that all of us need a long vacation as soon as possible. Taapsee Pannu was vacationing in the Maldives along with sister Shagun Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe.

The Thappad actress took to her official Instagram account to share a video on ‘Biggini Shoot’ and guess who stole the limelight? It’s none other than bae, Boe.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu captioned it, “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ….#BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe Edited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!! 🌞”

Haha, that’s one fun video of Pannu’s!

Replying to Taapsee’s video, Yashraj Mukhate replied, “Hahahahaha this is ammazing! Sab friends ko ye video dikhake show off karunga ab!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🥳”.

Samantha Prabhu also reacted to the video and wrote, “Omg I am dying 😂😂😂😂😂😂”. Anushka Sharma reacted and left and emoji, “😂”. Varun Dhawan also reacted to the same and left a laughing emoji on the video, “😂”.

We all know about Taapsee’s acting skills but Mathias’ ‘Which Shoot?’ literally stole the show. This is the first time they have been spotted in a video together.

A while ago on the birthday of the Thappad actress, Boe took her official Instagram handle and shared a sweet post and captioned it, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u 🙈💃🏼😜. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling ❤️👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼 @taapsee”

For those of you who don’t know, Mathias, he’s a badminton player and the two have been dating for a while. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her wedding plans and revealed, “I don’t want a big fat Indian wedding. Whenever I get married, it will be a close knit family affair. I don’t want it to be a three-four day affair. It will all be in a day.”

The Thappad actress continued, “There’s no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don’t believe in the institution of marriage much. So it’s upto her when she wants to do it.” Taapsee further adds, “I have told you, there’s been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it’s never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega.”

Did y’all like Taapsee Pannu’s version of Biggini Shoot? Tell us in the comments section below.

