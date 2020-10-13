Yesterday, Bollywood decided to strike back against those media houses that defamed them in the past few months. Big celebs and production houses of Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many others have joined hand for the same. These production houses have filed a civil case in the Delhi High Court yesterday. Ram Gopal Varma has now reacted to the same.

Yesterday, it was Kangana Ranaut who shared her reaction to this lawsuit. However, the actor bashed Bollywood and called it ‘gutter’. Now, RGV mentioned that it is too late for the industry to react. He also called the action ‘thanda’ which means not so impactful.

Taking to his Twitter page, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher “ Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai”.

Check out his tweet below:

Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher “ Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2020

The plea is filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari. Times Now’s editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar, and group editor Navika Kumar are also mentioned in the film industry’s lawsuit to Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, in its plea, Bollywood has mentioned, “The Plaintiffs are not seeking a blanket gag order against media reportage of the investigation in the cases relating to the death of Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput or of FIRs No. 15 and 16/2020 filed by the NCB, Mumbai. The Plaintiffs are merely seeking perpetual and mandatory injunction against the Defendants from carrying on reportage and publication of material that violates applicable laws.”

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, it had mentioned – “Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack. Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack”.

Do you agree with Ram Gopal Varma? Do you think it’s late for the industry to react? Let us know in the comments below.

