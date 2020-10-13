Radhe Shyam: Prabhas UNVEILS Birthday Girl Pooja Hedge's Mesmerising Look From The Film!

2020 might have taken away our joy of watching movies in the cinema hall, but there are some great projects for coming in 2021. Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one such movie. The makers have earlier teased with a beautiful poster earlier. Now, there’s something big for the actress’ fans.

Advertisement

Today, the gorgeous Pooja Hegde celebrates her 30th birthday. The October baby made sure to give a wonderful surprise to her fans all over the world. The makers have shared a new poster featuring her and it feels like she’s giving us a warm hug through it.

Advertisement

The poster has Pooja dressed in her character Prerana for Radhe Shyam. She wears an olive dress with a long white coat that has printed floral design. She teamed it up with a cream colour headscarf. In the poster, the actress is sitting on a wooden seat talking to a guy who looks like Prabhas from behind.

The makers have wished Pooja Hedge through this Radhe Shyam poster. The text on it reads, “Happy Birthday Prerana”. The new poster was shared by Prabhas on his Instagram page. The Bahubali actor wrote, “Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!”.

Check out the poster below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Radhe Shyam will be trilingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by UV Creations.

Meanwhile, earlier, director Radha Krishna Kumar talked about Prabhas’ prep for the movie. The director had said that the Baahubali actor is very committed to shooting in extremely difficult conditions. The actor has done physically exhausting and challenging movies like Baahubali and Saaho earlier. Yet, his dedication is commendable and he shows the same level of commitment for this movie.

Did you like the new poster and Pooja Hegde‘s look for Radhe Shyam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Adipurush: Ajay Devgn To Play Lord Shiva In Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube