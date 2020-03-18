Pooja Hegde Paid 4 Times More For Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

That Pooja Hegde is pairing up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his Eid 2021 release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is known to all. What if we tell you that the actress is been paid four times her usual fees for the Salman Starrer? Yes, you read that right.

There is a lot being said around Salman Khan’s Eid 2021 release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which he announced recently and left everyone surprised since none had a clue it was coming.

The latest update according to a report in Bollywood Hungama says that Pooja Hegde whom the makers have roped in to play the female lead opposite Bhai is charging four times of her usual fees.

A source close to the development was quoted saying, “She’s being paid four times more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by producer Sajid Nadiadwala than she was for Housefull 4. And rightly so, since the entertainment market is success-driven and the leading men hike their prices after a hit. Why should boys have all the fun?”

Pooja was last seen in Housefull 4 which was also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also the producer for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen playing a small-town girl in the film. The film will also have Salman in a never seen before avatar. The film will go on floors in October this year.

Meanwhile, Salman is right now busy shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani and is directed by Prabhudheva.

