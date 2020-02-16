Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Will Have Salman Khan Reprising His ‘Commitment’ Dialogue?

After Dabangg 3 debacle, Salman Khan and all his fans are keeping hopes from his upcoming Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. There have been many reports that the upcoming film is a sequel to Salman & Prabhudheva’s 2009 venture Wanted but if the character name “Radhe” & “Most Wanted” in the title are not proof enough, then here’s something which makes our belief even stronger.

According to recent Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan can be seen delivering the popular dialogue from Wanted, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di phir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta”.

A source told BH that the logistics for the same are being carried out right now. “It depends on legalities. I mean, Radhe is not an official sequel to Wanted. The rights of the original film and all its content belong to producer Boney Kapoor. The logistics of using the dialogue are now being worked out. If at all, they are unable to use that popular line, Salman and director Prabhu Dheva will come up with another equally catchy line.”

Well, that’s interesting. Isn’t it?

With Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be expected to give his much-awaited big Hit. It’s been a long time since he has delivered a big grosser and this time he has to do it.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe recently said that she never thought she will get to work with the superstar again after Bharat.

“Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after ‘Bharat’. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for ‘Radhe’ came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune,” Disha told IANS.

