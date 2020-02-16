Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Ready To Face Another Drop On Sunday

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Imtiaz Ali’s latest romantic film Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead took benefit of Valentine’s Day and took an opening of 12.40 crores. But since the film wasn’t appreciated by the audience, the collections dropped badly on Saturday.

Love Aaj Kal managed to collect 8.01 crores on Saturday and still could’ve got a benefit of the doubt of facing drop due to coming out of V Day effect if it wasn’t about another drop on Sunday. Yes, Sunday has just started and the advance booking trends are no way encouraging.

If Saturday was not good for the film, on Sunday the footfalls have come down further. Let’s have a look at how some of the big cities are performing as far as the advance booking is concerned.

Mumbai

After a drop on Saturday, the footfalls in Mumbai were expected to grow on Sunday. But just like yesterday, only 5-10% shows are filling fast and that’s a sign of worry.

Delhi

Delhi has dropped further and has come down to the levels of Mumbai. There are 5-10% housefull and filling fast shows right now. There’s no way to justify this drop and it only suggests that the collections are going to crash in weekdays.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has also come down further on Sunday. From 10-15% filling fast shows on Saturday, it’s recording 5-10% healthy shows right now.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is better than others but the trend has been downhill here as well. From 20-25% packed shows yesterday, it’s promising only 15-20% today.

Chennai

Chennai is steady though on limited release. Just like yesterday, it’s recording 20-25% FF and HF shows.

Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Both cities are keeping up on low levels and haven’t shown any growth. Just like yesterday, there are recording less than 5% healthy shows today as well.

Pune has no fast filling show as of now and mostly depends on spot bookings.La

