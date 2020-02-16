One Poster: Mammootty, Joju George & Murali Gopy Look Enthralling In This Political Thriller

Mollywood megastar Mammootty who kickstarted 2020 on a good note by delivering super hit mass Malayalam venture Shylock, happens to be in talks for his upcoming political thriller, One.

The multiple-time National award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle yesterday evening to share a brand new poster from the film.

The veteran actor in the brand new poster can be seen in politician avatar in a white shirt, thick glasses with an intense look. Also sharing the poster with Mammootty are actors Joju George and Murali Gopy.

Joju in the poster can be seen sporting a full-grown beard with neatly combed hair, whereas Murali is seen in simple attire with glasses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More about One, the Malayalam political thriller has Mammootty playing the role of a Kerala chief minister. The star cast of One also comprises talented actors like Balachandra Menon, Shanker Ramakrishnan, Gayathri Arun, Salim Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan along with the others in pivotal roles.

The Mammootty starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Santosh Viswanath, and it is bankrolled by Sreelakshmi R under the banner of Ichais Productions. Music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar.

One happens to be one of the biggest and much-anticipated releases of the year among the Malayalee audience. The Mammootty starrer will hit big screens on the auspicious occasion of the Vishu festival in April.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!