Producer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Minsara Kanna To File A Case On The Makers Of Parasite For Plagiarism?

Post creating history early last week by bagging the prestigious Academy Awards, South Korean film Parasite is now stuck amidst a controversy in Tamil Nadu following allegations of its similarities with 1999 released Tamil film, Minsara Kanna which had Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

It was last week post the declaration of Parasite as the winner of Academy awards under categories of Best Screenplay, Best Foreign Film, Best Director and Best Picture, that various Kollywood fans took to social media to point out how the plot of Bong Joon Ho’s film has a resemblance to Thalapathy Vijay’s Minsara Kanna.

If reports are to be believed, Minsara Kanna’s producer P L Thenappan is planning to hire an international lawyer to take legal action against the makers of Parasite for alleged plagiarism.

Parasite is a dark comedy thriller that follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Tamil film Minsara Kanna revolves around a wealthy boy who decides to work for a businesswoman and employs every member of his family at the businesswoman’s house to succeed in love.

Minsara Kanna, when released in 1999, was one of the biggest hits then in Kollywood that year. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also has Rambha, Khusbhu Sundar and Monica Castelino in key roles. The Tamil venture is been helmed by K S Ravikumar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!