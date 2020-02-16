Filmfare 2020 took place yesterday in Guwahati and was surely a starry affair. The who’s who of Bollywood stepped looking their best on the red carpet of the award show. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and other added glamour to this starry night.

But it was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film that stole the limelight. The film bagged the maximum award at Filmfare 2020 and cleary became the ‘Parasite ‘ of Bollywood awards. The film bagged Best Film, Best Director (Zoya Akhtar), Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), both Best Supporting Actor awards (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash) last night.

Filmfare 2020: Was Gully Boy Really A Winner? Unhappy Twitterati Trends Memes On Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Big Win
While many thought that the film was a deserving winner, many Twitteratis were unhappy about Gully Boy’s win. As soon as the news about their win surfaced online, Twitter users started posting memes about the film. They took a massive dig at Ranveer and Alia’s film and even termed Filmfare awards as ‘SNUB FARE’

Apart from Gully Boy, Ananya Panday was mocked for bagging the Best Debut Award. Alia was also mocked for winning the Best Actress Award. One user shared a meme and wrote, “A 20-minute role which looked more like an extended cameo, the character adds nothing to the main storyline, displays very little acting skill.#Filmfare (while shamelessly giving her an award over other deserving actresses): #FilmfareAwards”

Check out other memes here:

Apart from Gully Boy, Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor – Critics award, Best Film- Critics and Best Story for Article 15, . Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar shared the Best Actress – Critics award for Saand Ki Aankh.

Earlier, lyricist Manoj Muntashir expressed his displeasure on Twitter when his song Teri Mitti from Kesari lost the Best Lyrics award to Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega. He declared that he will never attend another awards show again after this bais win.

