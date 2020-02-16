Filmfare 2020: Was Gully Boy Really A Winner? Unhappy Twitterati Trends Memes On Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Big Win

Filmfare 2020 took place yesterday in Guwahati and was surely a starry affair. The who’s who of Bollywood stepped looking their best on the red carpet of the award show. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and other added glamour to this starry night.

But it was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film that stole the limelight. The film bagged the maximum award at Filmfare 2020 and cleary became the ‘Parasite ‘ of Bollywood awards. The film bagged Best Film, Best Director (Zoya Akhtar), Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), both Best Supporting Actor awards (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash) last night.

While many thought that the film was a deserving winner, many Twitteratis were unhappy about Gully Boy’s win. As soon as the news about their win surfaced online, Twitter users started posting memes about the film. They took a massive dig at Ranveer and Alia’s film and even termed Filmfare awards as ‘SNUB FARE’

Apart from Gully Boy, Ananya Panday was mocked for bagging the Best Debut Award. Alia was also mocked for winning the Best Actress Award. One user shared a meme and wrote, “A 20-minute role which looked more like an extended cameo, the character adds nothing to the main storyline, displays very little acting skill.#Filmfare (while shamelessly giving her an award over other deserving actresses): #FilmfareAwards”

Alia Bhatt in gully boy: A 20 minute role which looked more like an extended cameo, the character adds nothing to the main storyline, displays very little acting skill.#Filmfare (while shamelessly giving her an award over other deserving actresses): #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/REHeAFihSL — Bhakti Chavda (@BhaktiPChavda) February 15, 2020

Check out other memes here:

#KareenaKapoorKhan did not win for her amazing performance in good newwz .. i am shocked

I can't believe …bollywood Is over .@filmfare #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/YfViI0PNia — ملاك 🍁🇲🇦 (@malaksamaha1) February 15, 2020

How can you give so many awards to a flop movie #gullyboy? it was flopped at box office#filmfareawards bhi bik chuke hai for me #missionmangal and #akshaykumar deserve all awards. meanwhile, #AkshayKumar sir performance is the highlight of the show….its surreal. — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) February 16, 2020

#FilmfareAwards are such a farce! — Abinash Gupta (@Abinash03111992) February 16, 2020

BC #GullyBoy ko to aise dikha rahe ho ki wo Movie of the Millennium ho.

Supporting actors ke award tk to thik tha.

Lekin Best Film, Actor, Actress BC awards kya free me aate hai jo aise hi kisi ko bhi de rahe ho.#FilmfareAwards — Gautam SRK (@iamgauti39) February 15, 2020

Is it even #FilmfareAwards until this chutiyapa happens pic.twitter.com/t7pZm0HAM1 — ᴄ ᴀ ʟ ᴍ (@Rujooz) February 15, 2020

Apart from Gully Boy, Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor – Critics award, Best Film- Critics and Best Story for Article 15, . Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar shared the Best Actress – Critics award for Saand Ki Aankh.

Earlier, lyricist Manoj Muntashir expressed his displeasure on Twitter when his song Teri Mitti from Kesari lost the Best Lyrics award to Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega. He declared that he will never attend another awards show again after this bais win.

