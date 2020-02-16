Filmfare Awards 2020: From Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy’s ’13 Awards’ History To Govinda Honoured For Excellence In Cinema, List Of Winners!

Last night saw the who’s who of Bollywood landing down in Guwahati to celebrate the Filmfare 2020 awards night. Turns out that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has made it big by winning all the 13 awards it was nominated for and below are all the details.

Zoya Akhtar’s much spoken about film has created the Filmfare history of winning the most number of awards in a year leaving behind Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Black. The team took home the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Role (Male and Female), Best Music Album, Dialogues and a few more. The second in line was Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 which also made some noise at the event. While Ayushamann Khurrana was conferred with Best Actor (Critics), Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar took home the black lady for Best Actress (Critics).

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Film:

Gully Boy

Best Director:

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film (Critics):

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male):

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Critics):

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female):

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actress (Critics):

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female):

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male):

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album:

Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–

Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics:

Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male):

Arijit Singh. Kalank (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female):

Shilpa Rao…Ghungroo. (War)

Best Debut Director:

Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor:

Abhimanyu Dassani – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress:

Ananya Pandey – Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story:

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay:

Gully Boy – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue:

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema:

Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent:

Sashwat Sachdev- URI

