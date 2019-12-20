Dabangg 3 Reviews: From Riteish Deshmukh To Maniesh Paul – Celebs Go Ga Ga!

Salman Khan is a genre in himself today! And now, as the actor returns with one of his most powerful and loved franchise, Dabangg 3, not just the audience but also the Industry insiders are all praises for the film. Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, and director Milap Zaveri are among the few celebrities who have taken to their social media handles to praise the Prabhudheva directorial.

Taking his Twitter account, Riteish Deshmukh posted, “Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed – #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good @KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend – deep baritone & fierce angry eyes…. @KicchaSudeep you make evil look good & stylish. Big shout out to @saieemmanjrekar incredible debut- absolutely confident – have known her since she was a little girl- my producers & friends @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi congratulations on the Blockbuster!! #Dabangg3″

Milap Zaveri, whose last outing was Marjaavaan wrote, “#Dabangg3 is pure Mass Masala! Single screens will erupt with whistles! @BeingSalmanKhan is the BHAI of entertainment! @sonakshisinhais super! @saieemmanjrekar makes a great debut! Congrats @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi on a big hit!”

Showering another round of appreciation on the movie, host-actor Maniesh Paul, who to watched Dabangg 3 last night wrote, “#Dabangg3 relished and enjoyed!! @BeingSalmanKhan http://MR.blockbuster is back with another one!! @sonakshisinha shines!! @saieemmanjrekar looks stunning! @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing congrats!!its super entertaining!!”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeepa in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, who is the daughter of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

