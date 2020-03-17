While it’s a myth that animations are films that are meant for kids, were are here to change that myth with our list of films like Frozen and Moana.

With the world coming to a practical standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharastra government has ordered schools being shut and so are theaters and gyms. Even private firms are allowing employee’s to either work from home or take leaves. In such an environment we are here with a compilation 5 Best Animation Films that you can watch on Hotstar to make your days a little more colourful.

1. Frozen:

This film is considered to be one of Disney’s best creation so far. When the magical powers of Elsa hurt her sister Anna in the cruelest way, from two inseparable sisters they become strangers living in the same house. But when Anna realizes what went wrong, she embarks on a journey to bring back her lost sister.

Frozen is the best journey two sisters can watch, which teaches you that love between two sisters is stronger than any other bond.

2. Moana:

A colourful film that takes you through the journey of a young girl, Moana on her quest to find the famed Demi-God Maui to restore the heart of Nefertiti and bring back life. Moana is the story that makes one introspect that age is just a number. Courage is in a person’s heart and has nothing to do with age.

3. Beauty & The Beast:

When a young and beautiful Bella agrees to stay with her captor a hideous beast in exchange for her father’s freedom, she soon realizes that there is a lot more to the beast than his scary appearance and high temper.

Beauty and the Beast is a beautiful tale that makes one realize that love is not just superficial and about looks but about what lies within one’s soul and heart.

4. Lion King:

Lion King is the God of animations and it would certainly not be wrong to call this film an evergreen film, that not just anime lovers but movie buffs across the globe should watch. A true story of love, family and self-discovery, Lion King should not be missed.

5. Jungle Book:

Who has not been a fan of Mowgli? When all but a young boy, Mowgli is raised by a family of wolves and then is forced to return to the human world because of the threat of Sherkhan, we are all heartbroken. Well for all those of you who have missed out on this epic film of friendship, but watch the film TODAY!

Well, do let us know what you feel about this list and how did you find the movies after you watched them! Meanwhile, stay tuned to this space for more such compilations and suggestions.

