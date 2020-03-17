Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made headlines for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and honest relationship, the two have been fans favourite. Shehnaaz is already doing a show with Colors TV titled ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ and looking for a suitable groom for herself whereas Sidharth is taking time to finalise his next project. Meanwhile, the two have released the first look of their upcoming song ‘Bhula Dunga’ by Darshan Raval.

Sidharth shared the first look on Instagram and wrote, “Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!”

The duo looks more in love than ever before, isn’t it?

Their fans on twitter are going gaga over the same and can’t keep praising two already. One user wrote, “This was literally me when I saw the poster lmaooo.. cause everyone is sleeping but I still needed to scream. #BhulaDungaFirstLook”. Another user wrote, “Can we talk about the fact that this is the same intensity with which they used to look at eo in BB? Nothing changed yet everything did”.

Look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

This was literally me when I saw the poster lmaooo.. cause everyone is sleeping but I still needed to scream. #BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/u8LMSN5Nhd — Razia (@ZafarKiDuniya) March 17, 2020

Can we talk about the fact that this is the same intensity with which they used to look at eo in BB? Nothing changed yet everything did🥺#BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/uMl2azwzAN — Bri💙 (@shehnazsidharth) March 17, 2020

Watching them for five months, I can tell their smiles are so real. To me the picture and chemistry is screaming they are in love #SidNaaz #BhulaDungaFirstLook Can’t wait any longer! pic.twitter.com/Fc6U4vdRqy — special :) (@special42085492) March 17, 2020

The release date of the song is yet not revealed but we can’t wait to watch them create their magic again on our screens!

