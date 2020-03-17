Coronavirus Pandemic: North America Records The Lowest Ticket Sales At The Box Office In Last 20 Years

Coronavirus Pandemic: Just like every other field, the box office is suffering a huge loss due to an ongoing epidemic. Speaking about Bollywood, we are clearly witnessing the dent in the business of Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium due to theatres’ shutdown and also films like Sooryavanshi have been postponed. Now, the latest report regarding the Hollywood industry is doing the rounds which indicate the extent of damage, ticket sales are suffering.

As per Comscore, the total ticket sales grossed $ 55.3 million from the theatres of U.S and Canada. It was way back in 2000 when the lowest sale of such scale was recorded in North America. At that time, the sum of $ 54.5 million was grossed. The report further adds that the business was down by more than 45%.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Idris Elba announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the star of “Luther” and “The Wire“, said: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

The 47-year-old actor said he has been isolated since finding out that he was exposed to the virus.

Elba, who also posted a video featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and was “doing OK”.

The Golden Globe-winning actor said he got tested after finding out on Friday (March 13) that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

