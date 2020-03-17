The most celebrated event of professional wrestling i.e. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Wrestlemania is special for many reasons this year. The 36th edition will bring back ‘The deadman’ Undertaker into the action against AJ Styles and there are many interesting matches to look out for. But wait, just like every other field is affected right now, Wrestlemania event too found itself stuck amid coronavirus epidemic.

The event which was slated to take place at Raymond James Stadium of Florida, on April 5th, is now being shifted to WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida. As a precautionary measure for preventing the spread of coronavirus, the event will take place only in front of essential personnel, thus leaving out the live audience.

The official statement of the company reads, “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone is following in his footsteps to become a professional wrestler.

On February 10, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) announced that Simone Johnson has begun her training at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a released statement for the WWE, the 18-year-old aspiring wrestler said: “It means the world to me To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

