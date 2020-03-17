Coronavirus Pandemic: Sunny Leone Is Upset About Being Have To Teach Kids To Wear Masks, Shares Family Picture With Covered Faces

Coronavirus Pandemic has scared everyone in the country. While the toll of positive cases and death is increasing day by day, it’s obvious that everyone will be in a state of panic.

While it has become a common thing to see everyone including Bollywood stars wearing masks, Sunny Leone recently shared a picture of her whole family including kids, Nisha, Asher & Noah using COVID 19 preventive masks.

Sunny’s caption alongside the picture reflected how much she is worried about the future of her kids. Her caption read as, “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1… @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!”

Meanwhile, the total number of Corona positive cases in India has reached 124. While Maharashtra is leading with 39 cases, Kerala is 2nd with 24 patients.

Coming to Sunny Leone, the gorgeous star was last seen in Bollywood films Motichoor Chaknachoor, Arjun Patiala & Tera Intezaar. Last month she had signed a new comedy show on a digital platform.

Talking about the same, Sunny told IANS, “I can’t reveal much about it but it’s always exciting to be a part of a new project. I really enjoy doing comedy and it’s always good to share a laugh or two which puts a smile on someone’s face.”

A source shared that Sunny has a great sense of humour and that’s something that would reflect in this show. “She has an impeccable comic timing. She also decided to flag off her fees and would be donating it to St.Catherines home. The thought of adoption came up when she and Daniel (her husband) used to visit the place often,” added the source.

